Oneida County Democratic Committee Seeks Candidates for 2024 General Election

The Oneida County Democratic Committee is actively seeking dedicated individuals to run for various positions in the 2024 General Election. As part of our commitment to promoting
democratic values and principles, the committee is seeking candidates for the following offices:
● Representative in Congress, 22nd District
● Oneida County Family Court Judge
● Rome City Court Judge
● Rome City Clerk
● Camden Town Justice
● Paris Town Justice
● Vernon Town Assessor
● State Senator
● Member of Assembly, 117th District
● Member of Assembly, 118th District
● Member of Assembly, 122nd District
This call for candidates follows the Oneida County Democratic Committee's ongoing efforts to engage with the community and ensure a diverse array of qualified individuals step forward to represent the interests of our community.
To express interest in candidacy, Democrats are encouraged to submit a letter of intent for
screening by XXXXX. Please address letters to:
Oneida County Democratic Committee
PO Box 391
Washington Mills, NY 13479
For any inquiries or further information, please contact Committee Chair Mitch Ford at 315-292-8519.
About Oneida County Democratic Committee
The Oneida County Democratic Committee is dedicated to advancing the principles of the
Democratic Party and supporting candidates who champion our values. For more information, please visit https://oneidacountydemocrats.org/.