Oneida County Democratic Committee Seeks Candidates for 2024 General Election

The Oneida County Democratic Committee is actively seeking dedicated individuals to run for various positions in the 2024 General Election. As part of our commitment to promoting

democratic values and principles, the committee is seeking candidates for the following offices:

● Representative in Congress, 22nd District

● Oneida County Family Court Judge

● Rome City Court Judge

● Rome City Clerk

● Camden Town Justice

● Paris Town Justice

● Vernon Town Assessor

● State Senator

● Member of Assembly, 117th District

● Member of Assembly, 118th District

● Member of Assembly, 122nd District

This call for candidates follows the Oneida County Democratic Committee's ongoing efforts to engage with the community and ensure a diverse array of qualified individuals step forward to represent the interests of our community.

To express interest in candidacy, Democrats are encouraged to submit a letter of intent for

screening by XXXXX. Please address letters to:

Oneida County Democratic Committee

PO Box 391

Washington Mills, NY 13479

For any inquiries or further information, please contact Committee Chair Mitch Ford at 315-292-8519.

About Oneida County Democratic Committee

The Oneida County Democratic Committee is dedicated to advancing the principles of the

Democratic Party and supporting candidates who champion our values. For more information, please visit https://oneidacountydemocrats.org/.