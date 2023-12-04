December 2023 Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry Schedule Opening Days/Hours, Rain-Snow or Shine

Utica, NY. Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for December 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain-Snow or Shine. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, please bring Identification (ID) for everyone living in your household. We will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. For JPC Food Consumers, if you need to recertify with the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification, bring your Johnson Park Center Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC) and the IDs of everyone in your household. Acceptable Government-Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs.

JPC Free Choice Food Pantry

Walkers

Monday, December 4, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, December 5, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The JPC Free Christmas Presents and Food Giveaway

Walkers

Monday, December 11, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Tuesday, December 12, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

JPC Food Pantry Head of Households will choose Christmas Presents based on the number of registered household members living with you.

The JPC Free Christmas Presents and Food Giveaway

Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )

Monday, Monday, December 18, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Walkers

Tuesday, December 19, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

A selection of Christmas Presents will be presented to all registered JPC Food Pantry Households.

Christmas and New Year Break starts Wednesday, December 20, 2023, and ends Sunday, January 14, 2024.

We will be back open on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Happy Holiday, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!

Rev. Dr. Maria A. Scates, D.D.

President/ CEO / Founder

–

JCTOD Outreach, Inc. dba Johnson Park Center (JPC)

Utica, NY, 13503-0160, Tel.: (315) 734-9608