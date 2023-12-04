Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Utica Maennerchor Annual Christmas Concert

The Utica Maennerchor will present it’s annual Christmas Concert on Sunday December 10th at 2:00pm at the club 5535 Flanagan Road Marcy.

The concert will feature the Utica Maennerchor Choir and special guest performance by the New Horizons Barbershop Chorus. The concert will feature a variety of holiday music and following the performance, attendees are invited to enjoy coffee and dessert.
A donation at the door will be donated to the Central New York Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

