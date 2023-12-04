MVILR: MVCC Rome Campus Stuff the Bus Dec 4th 3-5 pm

Learn • Live • Move • Think • Socialize • Create with us!

The Mohawk Valley Institute for Learning in Retirement (MVILR) is a non-profit organization that has provided opportunities for local seniors to “learn, live, grow, move, think, socialize, and create” since 1996.

Please join us this afternoon on the Mohawk Valley Community College Rome Campus for Stuff the Bus. Bring a toy for a child in need. Monday Dec 4th 3-5pm.

About the event

Stuff the Bus at MVILR!

Stuff the Bus will be stopping at MVILR on Monday, December 4th from 3pm-5pm, collecting new-unwrapped toys!

Hosted By

Stuff The Bus CNY Stuff The Bus CNY

About The Host: Stuff the Bus is an annual toy drive created to help the less fortunate in the Mohawk Valley have a happy holiday season despite any financial circumstance

Website Link: http://www.StuffTheBusCNY.com

What is Stuff the Bus?

Stuff the Bus is an annual toy drive created to help the less fortunate in the Mohawk Valley have a happy holiday season despite any financial circumstances their families might have. It was started in 2008 by Roser Communications Network & its stations, 97.9/105.5 KISS FM, BUG Country 99.7 & 101.1, and TALK! 100.7 in conjunction with WKTV NewsChannel 2. Over the last 15 years, hundreds of thousands of toys have been collected. We’re proud to say that every one of those toys has stayed right here in the Mohawk Valley & gone to kids in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Otsego, Fulton & Montgomery Counties.