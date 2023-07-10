Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund announces 2023 recipients

The Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Scholarship Fund recently announced this year’s recipients for awards to graduating seniors from high schools in Oneida and Herkimer counties.

The fund awarded scholarships in academics, including leadership ability; and athletics, including strength of character. Recipients graduating from eleven high schools plan to attend a wide range of colleges and universities.

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Academic Award, Oneida & Herkimer Counties

· Jerry Almas, Poland High School, Utica University

· Mary Angelini, New Hartford Senior High School, Catholic University of America

· Collin Gannon, Rome Free Academy, St. John Fisher College

· Rachel Harris, Mount Markham High School, Colgate University

· Joshua Jordan, Remsen Senior High School, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences

· Leah Marsden, Rome Free Academy, Utica University

· Nicholas Mosher, Dolgeville High School, University at Buffalo

· Grace VanEtten, West Canada Valley Senior High School, Utica University

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Athletic/Character Award, Oneida & Herkimer Counties

· Hannah Allison, Herkimer High School, Utica University

· Kaylie Britt, Whitesboro High School, Utica University

· Logan Cookinham, Poland High School, LeMoyne College

· Ava Dornburgh, Town of Webb School District, Syracuse University

· Lexy Morse, Dolgeville High School, SUNY Polytechnic Institute

· Jacob Premo, Rome Free Academy, Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University

Joey R. Ventura Memorial Tradesman Award

· Thomas Levi, Town of Webb School District, Commercial Driving Technologies Institute

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Academic Award for Holland Patent Central School

· Emily Carlson, Pratt Institute

· Jillian Enk, Keuka College

· Julia DeWire, Northern Arizona University

· Julia Racha, Alfred State College

· Kamryn Kotary, Nazareth College

· Matthew DePerno, Utica University

Connor Arthur Lynskey Memorial Athletic/Character Award for Holland Patent Central School

· Abigail Draper, University of Vermont

· Andrew Kanclerz, SUNY Binghamton

· Emily Carlson, Pratt Institute

· Margo Pouliot, Ithaca College

· Rachael Pouliot, SUNY Oneonta

The fund was established in memory of Connor Lynskey, a Holland Patent Central School District 2017 graduate and pre-med student who was killed by a drunk driver on August 11, 2018. The scholarship fund aims to keep his memory alive and help medical and high school students to further their education.

Since its creation in 2018, the fund has awarded more than $55,000, including $12,250 this year. In addition to graduating seniors headed for a variety of four-year institutions, the scholarship program also supports participants in the Upstate Medical University’s Rural Physician program. Connor was enrolled in that program and had planned to become a rural doctor.

“As a family, our goal is to keep Connor’s memory alive for years to come through these memorial awards,” explained Connor’s uncle Don Lynskey. “The mission of ‘Connor’s Way’ is to financially assist students with values and characteristics similar to Connor’s through these scholarships. We are striving to raise the funds to establish long-term endowments at both the Community Foundation and at Upstate Medical University in order to continue these memorial awards programs in perpetuity.”

The scholarship program is funded by the annual Connor’s Way 5-Mile Scenic Memorial Run/Walk in Hinckley, which follows the route that Connor used to run. The 6th Annual Connor’s Way event will be held virtually the week of September 10-17 and in person on Sunday, September 17.

The event features food trucks, live music, and medals for the top runners. In 2022, over 525 people registered, and organizers expect more to participate this year. A free 2023 t-shirt is included in the cost of registration through August 26. Visit www.connorsway.com or www.facebook.com/ connorswaymemorial to learn more about the run/walk sponsorships and participant registration.

“Connor’s Way is a unique 5-mile run/walk in the foothills of the Adirondacks that features beautiful, wooded terrain on the course that Connor loved to run,” said Lynskey. “We are proud to continue this annual event in memory of Connor.”

For more information on contributing to the fund or applying for available scholarships, please visit foundationhoc.org/connor.