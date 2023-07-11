Family Counseling Center welcomes new staff

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County is happy to have welcomed nine new staff members during the second quarter of 2023. The group joins an organization focused on building a healthy community through support, engagement, and empowerment, and includes the following individuals:

Elena Mazza, PhD, MSW, LMSW – Clinic Supervisor

Garielle Knizek-Anders – Forensic Case Manager

D.J. Bollen, MSW – Therapist

Elena Lamb, LMSW – Therapist

Emily Cooper – Domestic Violence Advocate

Amanda Morey – Domestic Violence On-Call

Amanda Rodriguez – Domestic Violence On-Call

The new team members join an organization with deep roots in the community. Founded in 1976, The Family Counseling Center continues to be focused on helping individuals and families build better, healthier lives through the organization’s Behavioral Health Clinic, Children and Family Services Program, Domestic Violence Program and more. Programs and services offered by the agency address behavioral and mental health with the goal of personal empowerment and long-term success. In 2022, The Family Counseling Center worked with nearly 4,500 clients. The agency is the only facility in Fulton County working with children as young as 5 years old.

“We are excited to welcome our new team members to the Family Counseling Center,” said Michael L. Countryman, Executive Director of the organization. “Their work has an important impact in the lives of our clients and the health of our communities.”

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center and its services, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.