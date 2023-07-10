Poetry Corner: My Voice-A POEM

My Voice – A POEM
It’s a brutal sincerity,
appealing, though disconcerting all the while.
It’s kind of like the utterance of a child
Truth Serum; Of course! It’s bottled in me
I’m a wealth of veritable possibility
True – not blue; It’s just, and fair
Why this upsets them, I’m not really clear.
Perhaps it’s the challenge to who they should be
But, without my saying it, I’m not really free.
It’s copious, unabashed sincerity
So listen to my voice
I guarantee to be blunt & true
Yes, I’ll make invitations to all of you
I’ve been given a gift
to steadfast share what is real
Ponder your actions
and see how you feel
Thus, I’ve made my statement
My record of trust holds true
The only question now,
is what will you do?
© 2007 Natalie M. Williams
Poet Laureate 2023-4 ,NAACP Utica / Oneida County