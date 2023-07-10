Poetry Corner: My Voice-A POEM

My Voice – A POEM

It’s a brutal sincerity,

appealing, though disconcerting all the while.

It’s kind of like the utterance of a child

Truth Serum; Of course! It’s bottled in me

I’m a wealth of veritable possibility

True – not blue; It’s just, and fair

Why this upsets them, I’m not really clear.

Perhaps it’s the challenge to who they should be

But, without my saying it, I’m not really free.

It’s copious, unabashed sincerity

So listen to my voice

I guarantee to be blunt & true

Yes, I’ll make invitations to all of you

I’ve been given a gift

to steadfast share what is real

Ponder your actions

and see how you feel

Thus, I’ve made my statement

My record of trust holds true

The only question now,

is what will you do?

© 2007 Natalie M. Williams

Poet Laureate 2023-4 ,NAACP Utica / Oneida County