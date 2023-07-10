Broadway Utica
Poetry Corner: My Voice-A POEM

Natalie M. Williams
By Natalie M. Williams
The term Poetry - dictionary definition highlighted with yellow marker

My Voice – A POEM

It’s a brutal sincerity,
appealing, though disconcerting all the while.
It’s kind of like the utterance of a child

Truth Serum; Of course! It’s bottled in me
I’m a wealth of veritable possibility

True – not blue; It’s just, and fair
Why this upsets them, I’m not really clear.

Perhaps it’s the challenge to who they should be
But, without my saying it, I’m not really free.
It’s copious, unabashed sincerity

So listen to my voice
I guarantee to be blunt & true
Yes, I’ll make invitations to all of you

I’ve been given a gift
to steadfast share what is real

Ponder your actions
and see how you feel

Thus, I’ve made my statement
My record of trust holds true

The only question now,
is what will you do?

© 2007 Natalie M. Williams

Poet Laureate 2023-4 ,NAACP Utica / Oneida County

