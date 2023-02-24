CABVI continues growing; Commercial Solutions filling biggest order to date

UTICA, NY: The success of CABVI Solutions, a full-service business service provider, continues to swell as CABVI’s largest commercial order was placed and filled for one of CABVI’s long-time vendor and collaborator, Medline Industries, LP. The Medline staff was elated with the outcome of the hard work and complete fulfillment of this order and look forward to partnering with CABVI on future commercial

business. Medline, a trusted client and vendor of CABVI for 20 years, reached out to CABVI’s business development team in November to discuss the project for their client to fill home health kits. The home health kits included bandages, thermometers, skin cream, N95 mask, toothbrushes, dental guards, dental floss picks, and a heating pad. The kits were sent to consumers in Ohio, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

CABVI’s Kent Street production area was ready to accommodate the logistics and challenges of a large kitting project under a tight deadline. A total of 38,901 home health kits were built in just 10 business days by a team from CABVI’s Central Industries. CABVI’s logistics team worked with its partners at FedEx to organize the transport of 35 tractor trailer loads of finished products for the tight deadline. Thanks to CABVI’s progressive warehouse and distribution specialists utilizing Third Party Logistics (3PL), the

project was completed on time and exceeded customers' expectations.

CABVI’s partners, including FedEx and Medline, are supporters of CABVI’s Social Enterprise mission. The blend of business savvy and social awareness is a big factor in drawing business partnerships to CABVI’s commercial solutions. Other business solutions CABVI offers are Warehouse and Distribution, Kitting and Packaging, Inbound and Outbound Customer Teleservice and Third-Party Logistics.

CABVI has employment opportunities for people with or without vision loss. CABVI offers a multitude of jobs and has a total of 270 total employees, more than 100 of whom have vision loss. CABVI Solutions is a division of Central Industries that seeks opportunities in the commercial marketplace. The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired conducting business as a Social Enterprise, which seeks to maximize proceeds to maximize benefits to society, the environment, and to the CABVI mission.

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is a not-for-profit agency that serves people who are blind or visually impaired, from newborns to the elderly, generally free of charge. Our staff of professionals offers comprehensive vision rehabilitation, employment, and technology services personally tailored to meet an individual’s needs.

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) is a social enterprise established in 1929 by community leaders who recognized a need to provide services and