Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementOneida County History Center announces virtual author talk
AnnouncementNews

Oneida County History Center announces virtual author talk

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
27

Virtual Author Talk: Amelia Simmons and America’s First Cookbook

With Pamela Cooley

March 15 at 5:30 p.m.

 

 

In 1796 Amelia Simmons wrote what is widely regarded as the first American cookbook, American Cookery. Through its recipes and ingredients, this work shows how early colonists created a unique American diet and identity. This groundbreaking (or choose another adverb) book was named one of the 88 “Books That Shaped America” by the Library of Congress and was so popular that public demand kept it in print for 35 years after its first publication in 1796; however, very little is known about its author. Pamela Cooley has sought to solve the mystery surrounding Simmons through historical and genealogical research. Cooley shares her research and theory about the enigmatic author in this virtual program with Oneida County History Center.

 

Pamela Cooley’s interest in culinary history led her to research Amelia Simmons. Cooley has presented on Simmons in the U.S. and Canada. She is a retired archivist and also an avid historic cook who teaches open hearth, bake oven, and wood cookstove cookery at living history museums in New York state.

 

This program is virtual only, to register for the Zoom presentation go to: oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html.

 

 

ABOUT:

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information.

Previous article
Munson-Williams Adds Extra Screening of ‘Women Talking,’ Earlier Cancelled Due to Weather
Next article
CABVI continues growing; Commercial Solutions filling biggest order to date
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Free Mohawk Valley west and southern tier six county virtual job...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0