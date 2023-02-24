Oneida County History Center announces virtual author talk

Virtual Author Talk: Amelia Simmons and America’s First Cookbook

With Pamela Cooley

March 15 at 5:30 p.m.

In 1796 Amelia Simmons wrote what is widely regarded as the first American cookbook, American Cookery. Through its recipes and ingredients, this work shows how early colonists created a unique American diet and identity. This groundbreaking (or choose another adverb) book was named one of the 88 “Books That Shaped America” by the Library of Congress and was so popular that public demand kept it in print for 35 years after its first publication in 1796; however, very little is known about its author. Pamela Cooley has sought to solve the mystery surrounding Simmons through historical and genealogical research. Cooley shares her research and theory about the enigmatic author in this virtual program with Oneida County History Center.

Pamela Cooley’s interest in culinary history led her to research Amelia Simmons. Cooley has presented on Simmons in the U.S. and Canada. She is a retired archivist and also an avid historic cook who teaches open hearth, bake oven, and wood cookstove cookery at living history museums in New York state.

This program is virtual only, to register for the Zoom presentation go to: oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html.

ABOUT:

