Broadway Utica
Free Mohawk Valley west and southern tier six county virtual job fair

Utica, NY: A free virtual job fair will be held on Wednesday, March 8 th , from 11:00am to 1:00pm. All businesses and job seekers in from across a six-county region are invited to attend: Herkimer, Madison,Oneida, Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego.
The online event is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ (WDB/HMO) Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness
(RADAR) grant project.
“The Regional Apprenticeship Development &amp; Readiness (RADAR) grant is excited to host this FREE virtual job fair,” says Project Director Sommer Edwards. “A number of employers across a variety of sectors, as well as supportive services agencies, and work-based grants will be in attendance. We look forward to providing an easily accessible avenue for job seekers to obtain the resources needed to secure training, employment, and supportive services. With Spring right around the corner, more job opportunities are becoming available throughout the counties that we service. We encourage employers and agencies to register, as well as to share any outreach material/job postings with Sommer Edwards at sedwards@working-solutions.org to be shared on
social media as we approach the day of the event.”

The link to register is below:
https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/dLpgmd
(Businesses select: “Organization” // Job Seekers select: “Attendee”)
To learn more about this valuable opportunity, please visit https://www.working-
solutions.org/news/you-re-invited-to-our-free-virtual-job-fair-on-march-8-2023

