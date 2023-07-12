Assemblywoman Buttenschon presents BACA with New York State Assembly proclamation

Photo:Assemblywoman Buttenschon making a speech and presenting the New York State Assembly Proclamation to

Director of Humanitarian Affairs for BACA, Elvisa Alikadic

The Bosnian-American Community Association (BACA) held its

Annual Srebrenica Remembrance Walk and Assemblywoman Buttenschon presented a New

York State Assembly Proclamation to honor those that lost their lives.

On July 11th each year, BACA holds this annual walk at Mohawk Valley Community College

to honor victims and survivors who fought for Bosnia from 1992 to 1995. The Srebrenica

Massacre remains the biggest atrocity in Europe since World War II, with 8,372 lives lost to

genocide.

The association’s work to commemorate the individuals and communities impacted by the

Srebrenica Massacre ensures that we do not forget this dark chapter in history as well as

work to prevent future acts of hatred-motivated violence. The mission of BACA is that

neighborhoods deserve to flourish, younger generations deserve to prosper, elderly people

deserve respect and warmth, local businesses deserve to succeed, and all people deserve to be happy.

“On July 11th, we hold our annual "Srebrenica Walk" in commemoration of those we lost during the massacre in Srebrenica 28 years ago. We honor those who are no longer with us, the survivors who fought so that we live to be here today, and those who continue to fight for justice. By bringing awareness to our experiences, our goal is to stay vigilant and prevent this atrocity from ever happening again, to anyone.” Director of Humanitarian Affairs for BACA,

Elvisa Alikadic said.

“The Bosnian-American Community Association’s leadership, community-building and

commitment to keeping Bosnian history alive.” Buttenschon said, “I would like to thank BACA for organizing this annual event to honor those who fought and lost their lives in this

devastating massacre in Srebrenica.”