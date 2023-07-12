Money lists SUNY Poly among “Best Public Colleges” in the nation and “Best Colleges in the Northeast”

Money released their “Best Colleges in America 2023” lists, with SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) included in the “Best Public Colleges” in the Nation and “Best Colleges in the Northeast” lists.

As part of the “Best Public Colleges” listing, Money indicates: “These nationally competitive public colleges provide an excellent value for in-state students.” Money notes as part of its Northeast list that those named are “the best in the region.” View SUNY Poly’s profile listing here.

Money shared its detailed methodology for the listings, which aims to “help families make informed decisions about where to spend their tuition dollars,” while offering “a practical analysis of more than 700 four-year colleges, focusing on affordability and student outcomes.” Money placed colleges into star ratings rather than in a numbered ranking; SUNY Poly received 4.5 out of 5 stars.

SUNY Poly – Other Recent Top Rankings

Recently, U.S. News & World Report named SUNY Poly 9th in its “Best Regional Universities-North” category as part of the publication’s 2022-2023 rankings. In addition:

For the fourth year in a row, SUNY Poly ranked 2 nd in the “Top Public Schools” Regional Universities-North category.

in the “Top Public Schools” Regional Universities-North category. In this same regional category, SUNY Poly remained in the top 20 for “Top Performers on Social Mobility,” moving up three positions from the previous year to 16 th ; and

; and SUNY Poly remained in the top 50 for “Best Value Schools.”

SUNY Poly also ranked third in “Best Colleges for Veterans,” up one position from the institution’s 2022 rankings in the Regional Universities-North category.

In addition, College Consensus recently ranked SUNY Poly 17th in the nation for “Best Value Colleges and Universities.”

Furthermore, SUNY Poly was in the Top 25 in three additional categories including: “Best Online Public Colleges and Universities” (19), “Best Value Online Colleges and Universities” (20) and “Best Online Colleges and Universities in the U.S.” (24).

SUNY Poly also earned a Top 50 ranking in the “Best Online Ph.D. Programs” category for its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) with specialization in Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Program.

About SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly)

SUNY Poly is New York’s globally recognized, high-tech educational ecosystem. SUNY Poly offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in the emerging disciplines of nanoscience and nanoengineering, as well as cutting-edge nanobioscience programs at its Albany campus, and undergraduate and graduate degrees in technology, including engineering, cybersecurity, computer science, and the engineering technologies; professional studies, including business, communication, and nursing; and arts and sciences, including natural sciences, game design, mathematics, humanities, and social sciences at its Utica campus; thriving athletic, recreational, and cultural programs, events, and activities complement the campus experience. As the world’s most advanced, university-driven research enterprise, SUNY Poly boasts billions of dollars in high-tech investments and hundreds of corporate partners since its inception. For information visit www.sunypoly.edu.