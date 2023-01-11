Our Song, Our Story: A New Generation of Black Voices at Hamilton College on Jan. 21

Clinton, NY— Hamilton College Performing Arts begins the spring performing arts series with Our Song, Our Story: A New Generation of Black Voices on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center.

Created and directed by composer, conductor, and multi-genre musician DamienSneed, Our Song, Our Story is an evening of music highlighting some of the world’s most well-known operatic arias, art, songs and spirituals. The concert brings together two of today’s most exciting operatic voices, featuring Janinah Burnett and Justin Austin and accompanied by a string quartet and Damien Sneed on piano.

This beautiful and diverse production will feature an array of music that pays homage to the legendary contralto Marian Anderson (1897-1993) and soprano Jessye Norman (1945-2019), who served as trailblazers and role models for African Americans in opera. Program selections will include music by Donizetti, Schumann, Strauss, Verdi, Margaret Bonds, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Harry T. Burleigh, Hale Smith, Duke Ellington, Nkeiru Okoye, B.E. Boykin, and others. In addition, the program includes a newly commissioned work by Sneed.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens, and $5 for students. For more information call the box

office at (315) 859-4331 or visit http://www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.

