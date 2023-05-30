Broadway Utica
Workforce Development Board hiring in Utica

Utica, NY : The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison,
Oneida Counties, Inc., serves as a leader and catalyst for workforce
development programs and services, and as a regional partner, creating
impactful strategies to meet the region’s immediate and long-term
workforce needs and economic development priorities, focusing on
developing a skilled and qualified workforce.
We are hiring immediately for Outreach Coordinators, Case Managers, and other
learning/training grant program staff.
Workforce Development Boards (WDBs) are part of the Public Workforce System, a network of federal, state, and local offices that support economic expansion and develop the talent of the nation’s workforce. WDBs direct federal, state, and local funding to workforce development programs, and procure grant funding that offers training, incentives, job placement, and other supportive services.
Our staff work every day to link employers with workers, and workers with the resources they need to procure supportive services, secure employment and develop their careers.
In addition to the following benefits, we can offer a stimulating career that makes a lifelong
impact in the lives of the individuals we serve.

Benefits:

35 hour work week
401K Matching
Two weeks’ vacation
14 paid holidays
Salary: $40,000-$45,000
Go here to see the Job Description, Preferred Qualifications, and How to Apply:
https://www.working-solutions.org/news/the-workforce-development-board-herkimer-

