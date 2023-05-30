Workforce Development Board hiring in Utica

Utica, NY : The Workforce Development Board, Herkimer, Madison,

Oneida Counties, Inc., serves as a leader and catalyst for workforce

development programs and services, and as a regional partner, creating

impactful strategies to meet the region’s immediate and long-term

workforce needs and economic development priorities, focusing on

developing a skilled and qualified workforce.

We are hiring immediately for Outreach Coordinators, Case Managers, and other

learning/training grant program staff.

Workforce Development Boards (WDBs) are part of the Public Workforce System, a network of federal, state, and local offices that support economic expansion and develop the talent of the nation’s workforce. WDBs direct federal, state, and local funding to workforce development programs, and procure grant funding that offers training, incentives, job placement, and other supportive services.

Our staff work every day to link employers with workers, and workers with the resources they need to procure supportive services, secure employment and develop their careers.

In addition to the following benefits, we can offer a stimulating career that makes a lifelong

impact in the lives of the individuals we serve.

Benefits:

35 hour work week

401K Matching

Two weeks’ vacation

14 paid holidays

Salary: $40,000-$45,000

Go here to see the Job Description, Preferred Qualifications, and How to Apply:

https://www.working-solutions.org/news/the-workforce-development-board-herkimer-