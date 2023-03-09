Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementWe should all be concerned about Pennsylvania/Ohio train derailment
AnnouncementLetters to the Editor

We should all be concerned about Pennsylvania/Ohio train derailment

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
33
by Carole Gehrig
 
I’m hoping you are as concerned as I am about the recent train derailment in a small town on the Ohio/Pennsylvania border. Are toxic chemicals on trains passing daily through Syracuse, Utica,Central NY and Mohawk Valley communities? I’m especially concerned about Utica because the Adirondack Center, as well as the hospital and sports complex all within the one by two mile evacuation area implemented in Ohio. As though evacuating a hospital wouldn’t be enough of a nightmare, imagine doing so when there’s the usual 3,860 capacity hockey game crowd at the Center. Though these are admittedly  somewhat remote possibilities, it could only be a matter of time before we could face a disastrous situation.

 

The former administration eliminated or weakened, safety regulations in all government departments especially safeguards  that protect us on the railways and waterways.  
 
No matter what age, gender, nationality ,religion or politics we all want to be safe and protected. I call my local, state and federal legislators and express my above concerns. I challenge you to do the same.
Previous article
Keep Mohawk Valley Beautiful announces 2023 Great American Cleanup
Next article
Three-Digit dial option 211 back up and running
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Attorney General James wins lawsuit against conspiracy theorists who used threatening...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0