We should all be concerned about Pennsylvania/Ohio train derailment

by Carole Gehrig

I’m hoping you are as concerned as I am about the recent train derailment in a small town on the Ohio/Pennsylvania border. Are toxic chemicals on trains passing daily through Syracuse, Utica,Central NY and Mohawk Valley communities? I’m especially concerned about Utica because the Adirondack Center, as well as the hospital and sports complex all within the one by two mile evacuation area implemented in Ohio. As though evacuating a hospital wouldn’t be enough of a nightmare, imagine doing so when there’s the usual 3,860 capacity hockey game crowd at the Center. Though these are admittedly somewhat remote possibilities, it could only be a matter of time before we could face a disastrous situation.

The former administration eliminated or weakened, safety regulations in all government departments especially safeguards that protect us on the railways and waterways.

No matter what age, gender, nationality ,religion or politics we all want to be safe and protected. I call my local, state and federal legislators and express my above concerns. I challenge you to do the same.