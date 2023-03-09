Three-Digit dial option 211 back up and running

UTICA, N.Y.:United Way of the Mohawk Valley’s (United Way MV) 211 hotline three-digit dial outage has been resolved. Individuals in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison Counties can now be connected to help by dialing 2-1-1 from their phones.

While the three-digit dialing of this service was unavailable for a brief time, there were other ways the community was able to connect to help with 211, including dialing the ten-digit number 1-844-342-5211. This long-form number will still connect callers to the service as well. Additionally, 211 is available to the community through both text and online search. Having alternative and diverse avenues for the community to connect to help with 211 allows people to use the communication path in which they are most comfortable.

United Way MV’s 211 service is a vital asset to our community. 211 is a free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service that connects people with health and human services support. Throughout 2022, trained call specialists connected more than 4,000 people in the Mohawk Valley to locally available services, including help with rent, food, utility bills, health care, and more.

“People reached out to 211 this year to find information on basic needs, like heating or utility assistance, elder care, or to find the closest food bank. They also called for everyday information like where to take their child for a developmental screening or how to locate job training or housing support,” said Betty-Joan Beaudry, the Community Impact Director for United Way of the Mohawk Valley.

United Way MV’s 211 database hosts more than 3,000 available services, helping with hundreds of different needs through various services. This makes the database the most comprehensive and powerful listing of services available to the community by far. With United Way MV’s 211 service, you can be connected to help for health and mental health resources, health insurance programs, support for the elderly and people with disabilities, adult day care, Meals on Wheels, respite care, home health care, transportation, homemaker services, support for children, youth, and families, and so much more.

Need help? Get connected to help faster with 211 by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-844-342-5211, visiting unitedwaymv.org/211, or texting your zip code to 898-211. Help is available 24/7, in 180 languages.

Since 1921, United Way of the Mohawk Valley (United Way MV) has been a human service leader helping thousands of local individuals and families by bringing people and organizations together to solve our community’s challenges. As one of the area’s top funders, dozens of programs rely on United Way MV funding each year.

United Way MV is a leader in innovation through projects and initiatives addressing crucial community issues in the impact areas of health, education, and financial stability. For information about United Way of the Mohawk Valley, to donate or to get involved visit www.unitedwaymv.org, or call 315.733.4691.