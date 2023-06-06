Utica Center for Development to host recycling drive

UTICA: The Utica Center for Development will host a Recycling Drive to support our Homeless Veteran Programs. The event will be held on Saturday June 10 from 10am to 4pm outside the entrance to PiNZ at Sangertown Square (8555 Seneca Tpke New Hartford, NY 13413).

We will be accepting all types of textiles regardless of their condition (all clothing, bedding, linens, footwear etc.) scrap metal, unwanted Christmas lights, returnable bottles and cans, even unwanted appliances.

The funds raised from recycling these items all stay local and help fund housing programs for our homeless Veterans and their Families.

Our recycling program is a win for everyone, not only are we helping the homeless, but helping our environment as well.

Items can always be dropped off year-round at our main location 726 Washington St, Utica, NY 13502.