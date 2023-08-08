Upstate University Hospital mammography van to visit Oneida County

Breast cancer screenings take place Aug. 11 & Sept. 8 in Utica

Upstate University Hospital Mammography Van will be visiting two Oneida County locations to provide free breast cancer screenings through a partnership with the Oneida County Health Department and Mohawk Valley Health System.

The first clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on August 11, 2023 at 50 Forward Mohawk Valley at the Parkway Center located at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica.

The second event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 8, 2023 at the Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company located at 5476 Trenton Road in Utica.

Appointments are recommended and still available for both breast cancer screening events. To schedule a mammogram, women should call 315-464-2588. Appointments can also be requested online at: https://www.upstate.edu/noexcuses.

To be eligible for the screening, women should be 40 years and older, not have had a mammogram in the past 12 months and not be experiencing breast problems.

The mobile mammography program was started through New York State’s “Get Screened, No Excuses” Breast Cancer Initiative, and continues with the support of Upstate University Hospital. The program aim is to get rid of obstacles to breast cancer screening for women in New York. The average rate for screening mammography in New York is 81 percent.

The mammography van is equipped with a state-of-the art 3D digital mammogram system, private exam room, dressing rooms and a waiting room.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, affecting one in eight women. It’s also one of the most treatable cancers when detected early. Mammograms are the most effective screening procedure for the early signs of breast cancer.

For information, contact Wendy Hunt at 315-492-3353.