Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica summer picnic to be held August 13

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled their potluck picnic for August 13. Anyone interested in attending should contact the church directly for specific place and time information. Kim Bywater will be coordinating the potluck.
To attend services and/or reach the church:
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638
More information at uuutica.org