Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementUpcoming exhibit announced at The Other Side Gallery
Announcement

Upcoming exhibit announced at The Other Side Gallery

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
52

 

The Other Side Gallery will host an opening reception and artist talk for their latest exhibit; “I” GAVE: Video & Inkjet Prints by Sandra Stephens. The reception will take place on April 14 from 5-7 p.m. An artist talk is scheduled for May 6 from 1-2 p.m. 

The exhibit will be on display from April 14-May 20 at The Other Side Gallery at 2011 Genessee Street in Utica. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from noon – 2 p.m.

For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de

Previous article
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces Easter service
Next article
The Heat Beat: The music of Phoenix Radio and beyond: What does it mean for an artist to have a side job?
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

The Heat Beat: The music of Phoenix Radio and beyond: What...

Jess Szabo - 0