Upcoming exhibit announced at The Other Side Gallery

The Other Side Gallery will host an opening reception and artist talk for their latest exhibit; “I” GAVE: Video & Inkjet Prints by Sandra Stephens. The reception will take place on April 14 from 5-7 p.m. An artist talk is scheduled for May 6 from 1-2 p.m.

The exhibit will be on display from April 14-May 20 at The Other Side Gallery at 2011 Genessee Street in Utica. Gallery hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from noon – 2 p.m.

For additional information contact Rainer Wehner at 315 395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de