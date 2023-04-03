Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces Easter service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their Easter service. Please see the notice below for topic, speaker, and attendance information.
Easter Service
Rev. Karen Brammer
Easter as a celebration of renewal; body, mind, spirit and planet.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638
More information at uuutica.org
Reply to: communications@uuutica.org