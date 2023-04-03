Broadway Utica
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces Easter service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced their Easter service. Please see the notice below for topic, speaker, and attendance information. 
 
Easter Service
Rev. Karen Brammer
Easter as a celebration of renewal; body, mind, spirit and planet.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

