Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces service for August 20

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a service titled “Labyrinth” for August 20, 2023. Reverend Karen Brammer will be speaking.

This service will focus on Lessons of the Labyrinth, an ancient circular shape containing a spiraling pattern that switches direction but always leads to the center. It is used for prayer, contemplation and opening oneself.

Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 More information at uuutica.org Reply to: communications@uuutica.org