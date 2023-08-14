Broadway Utica
HomeReleased to Phoenix Media:Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces service for August 20
Released to Phoenix Media:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces service for August 20

Press Release
By Press Release
0
61
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a service titled “Labyrinth” for August 20, 2023. Reverend Karen Brammer will be speaking. 
 
This service will focus on Lessons of the Labyrinth, an ancient circular shape containing a spiraling pattern that switches direction but always leads to the center. It is used for prayer, contemplation and opening oneself.
 
To attend: 



Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
Previous article
Is my financial aid offer a scam? Five questions to ask yourself
Next article
Johnson Park Center releases August 2023 dates and times for food giveaways
Press Release
Press Release
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Released to Phoenix Media:

Oneida County Health Department honors immunization awareness month

Press Release - 0