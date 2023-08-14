Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

Johnson Park Center releases August 2023 dates and times for food giveaways

 Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for August 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of everyone in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs. Bring your JPC Food Pantry Card and ID for everyone living in your household, and you will receive a gift.
 
JPC Free Choice Food Pantry
Walkers
· Monday, August 14, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, August 15, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
 
The JPC Free Food and School Supplies with a Smile Giveaway
Drive Thru (cars/vehicles only )
· Monday, August 21, from 2:00 pm to 6:30 pm
Walkers
· Tuesday, August 22, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
JPC Free Choice Food Pantry
Walkers
· Monday, August 28, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
· Tuesday, August 29, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm
 
Rev. Dr. Maria A. Scates, D.D.
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

