Johnson Park Center releases August 2023 dates and times for food giveaways

Below is the JPC Food Pantry Schedule for August 2023 Opening Day/Hours, Rain or Shine. All Food Consumers, please bring your JPC Food Pantry Card. If you do not have a JPC Food Pantry Card, we will assist you in completing the Food Pantry Intake Application “On-Site” at the Intake Station near the Sign-In Station. We will also have the JPC Annual Recertification and Identification Verification. JPC needs you to bring the Identification (IDs) of everyone in your household. Acceptable Government Issued IDs such as Birth Certificates, NYS Driver’s Licenses, NYS Photo IDs, Social Security Cards, NYS Benefit Cards, and Prison Photo IDs. Bring your JPC Food Pantry Card and ID for everyone living in your household, and you will receive a gift.