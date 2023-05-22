Broadway Utica
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces May 28 service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled a service for May 28. Melissa Barlett will be speaking. The description of the service reads,”In the 1990s, the musical RENT spoke out about the LGBTQ+ community, the AIDS crisis, and finding connection when the world seems stacked against you. In this service, we explore the themes of RENT and what they still teach us today about community, hope, and love.”

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
