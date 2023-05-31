Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces June 4 service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced the following service by Reverend Karen Brammer:
Generational Differences in Spirituality? With input from elders and youth/young adults in the congregation, we’ll explore some of the dynamics.
This service will also include Chalice Lighters
To attend:
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638
More information at uuutica.org