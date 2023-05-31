Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementUnitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces June 4 service
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces June 4 service

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
55

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has announced the following service by Reverend Karen Brammer: 

Generational Differences in Spirituality? With input from elders and youth/young adults in the congregation, we’ll explore some of the dynamics.

This service will also include Chalice Lighters

To attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Join Indivisible Mohawk Valley
Next article
Leadership Mohawk Valley Class of 2023 chooses Hospice & Palliative Care for impact project
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
#1 Featured Story

Central New York Celebrates Pride 2023

Ron Klopfanstein - 0