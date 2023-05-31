Leadership Mohawk Valley Class of 2023 chooses Hospice & Palliative Care for impact project

The Leadership Mohawk Valley (LMV) Class of 2023 has chosen to create a Kindness Garden at Hospice & Palliative Care for its community impact project. They will construct the garden on Wednesday, June 7, starting at 8:30 a.m. outside of Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford.

The Kindness Garden, a peaceful space for family members to remember loved ones, will feature butterfly benches, an array of flowers, and a hand-painted rock garden.

As part of LMV, one of several leadership development programs offered through the Center for Leadership Excellence at Mohawk Valley Community College, participants work together on an impact project in support of a local nonprofit. Participants, moved by Hospice’s dedication to helping those with end-stage illnesses, spent months planning the project, and they hand-painted hundreds of rocks with inspirational quotes and designs.

The LMV Class of 2023 will be honored at a graduation celebration for participants of the Center for Leadership Excellence programs on Wednesday, June 29, at MVCC’s Utica Campus.

About the Center for Leadership Excellence

The Center for Leadership Excellence, a partnership with Mohawk Valley Community College, works to develop effective and engaged leaders in all areas of the community, offering annual training experiences that serve a diverse group of individuals. Each year, CLE works with more than 200 participants in its adult and youth leadership initiatives, including Leadership Mohawk Valley, Leadership Academy, Supervisors Institute, Finish Strong for Youth, Disruption Dialogues, Neighborhoods Rising, and Board Leadership. Learn more at www.clemv.org.

About Mohawk Valley Community College

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs. Learn more at www.mvcc.edu.