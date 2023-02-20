Unitarian Universalist Church announces February 26 services

UU Utica Service Description
February 26, 2023
Rev. Karen Brammer
What about Neurodiversity? (the different ways our brains work)
—
Why does it matter to a faith community to be able to welcome the different ways our brains function? Because in a covenantal community, we expose ourselves to and welcome different ways of understanding and moving in the world. These are important to evolve, and to grow faith, spirit and community.
—
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
Reply to: communications@uuutica.org