Unitarian Universalist Church announces February 26 services

UU Utica Service Description

February 26, 2023

Rev. Karen Brammer

Why does it matter to a faith community to be able to welcome the different ways our brains function? Because in a covenantal community, we expose ourselves to and welcome different ways of understanding and moving in the world. These are important to evolve, and to grow faith, spirit and community.



What about Neurodiversity? (the different ways our brains work)

