Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementUnitarian Universalist Church announces February 26 services
Announcement

Unitarian Universalist Church announces February 26 services

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
64
UU Utica Service Description 
February 26, 2023 
Rev. Karen Brammer
What about Neurodiversity? (the different ways our brains work)

 
Why does it matter to a faith community to be able to welcome the different ways our brains function? Because in a covenantal community, we expose ourselves to and welcome different ways of understanding and moving in the world. These are important to evolve, and to grow faith, spirit and community.


Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
Previous article
Attorney General James and multistate coalition support CVS and Walgreens for offering medication abortion
Next article
Buttenschon secures ten-thousand dollar grant for H.A.R.P. museum
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Did you hear the one about the money? Finance and money...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0