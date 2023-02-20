Buttenschon secures ten-thousand dollar grant for H.A.R.P. museum

Pictured: Patrick Costello ,Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon,Claudette Johnson, Alex Sisti

UTICA: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-119, Marcy) has announced that she has secured a $10,000 grant for the H.A.R.P. (“History, Ancestry, Research, Programs”) Museum at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley.

This grant, funded by the Legislation Initiative Program and administered out of the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation, will be used to provide much-needed upgrades to the museum. The Legislative Initiative

Program is funded by the New York State Legislature to support the efforts of the activities of eligible non-profit organizations.

“This funding is timely, as it will be used to purchase lighting, display hardware, genealogical software and reference material, and other foundational needs of the museum,” said H.A.R.P. Museum director Alex Sisti. “It now allows us to better focus our efforts on the collection, cataloguing and display of artifacts of local and regional Irish culture.”

“Mrs. Buttenschon has long been an ardent supporter of the Irish Cultural Center and of the Irish community in general,” said Sisti, “and we very much appreciate her efforts on our behalf.”

“Enhancing my district is always a priority to me,” stated Assemblywoman Buttenschon. “I want to thank the Irish Cultural Center for reaching out to my office with this project. The H.A.R.P. Museum affords our residents and guests to learn about the Irish culture and promotes an understanding of what it means to be Irish and the many contributions the Irish-Americans have made to the Mohawk Valley.”

The H.A.R.P. Museum at the Irish Cultural Center of the Mohawk Valley is a nonprofit organization that promotes and

celebrates Irish Culture and the legacy of the Irish people who settled in the Mohawk Valley. It is located on the second

floor of the Irish Cultural Center, 623 Columbia St. in Utica.