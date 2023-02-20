Griffiss Institute to Host Local Elementary Students for Lego Mindstorms Robotics Camp

Rome, NY– Innovare Force, Lego Mindstorms Robotics Camp is a weeklong program, open to fourth through sixth grade students from Rome Elementary schools. To be eligible, students must have a passion for learning and a desire to learn about robotics. Students will get hands-on experience researching, building, and competing robots in challenges and experiments. The students’ experience will be enhanced by guest speakers each afternoon. Students will learn about robotics and engage in team building activities aimed at boosting their confidence, culminating with a presentation to show off their robotic battling skills to family and friends at a reception on Friday February 24 at 11:30am.



WHO: 24 Aspiring scientist and engineers representing Rome Elementary Schools. Our guest speakers include City of Rome Mayor Jaqueline Izzo, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. and Rome Labs Staff Judge Advocate Lt. Colonel Korsak.

WHEN: February 20-24, 9:00am-3:00pm. Guest speakers arrive at 1:15pm.



WHERE: Griffiss Institute, Events Center at Innovare Advancement Center.

592 Hangar Road Rome, NY, 13441.



WHY: Griffiss Institute aims to inspire the next generation of STEM talent. We elevate talent, empower innovation, and enable experience. Partnering with The Community Foundation in Utica through the Mele Family Fund, we are able to offer a fantastic opportunity for kids to have an interactive experience that incorporates learning, fun, play with Lego Robotics. When campers complete this program, they will have learned how to command robots to do their bidding.

The Griffiss Institute cultivates talent and technology that tackles the world’s biggest challenges. It does so alongside the United States Department of Defense’s Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI) and an international network of academic, government, and industry partners. Founded in 2002 in the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York, Griffiss Institute has origins as an incubator of ideas. With technology transfer at its core, it forges connections and pathways that enable real-life solutions to make their way from the lab bench to commercial uses. Griffiss Institute continues to elevate and develop the next generation of STEM students, professionals, and technologies that enhance our national security.