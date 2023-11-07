Tsukayama Joins the Pediatric Department of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group

New Hartford, NY: Slocum-Dickson Medical Group is excited to announce that Elaine Tsukayama, MD will join the pediatric department of Slocum-Dickson Medical Group on November 13, 2023.

Dr. Tsukayama, a board-certified pediatrician and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics specializes in health and medical care for patients 18 years and younger. She is proficient in treating pediatric conditions.

“My goal as a pediatrician is to be a source of reassurance for parents and their children,” said Dr. Tsukayama.

A pediatric residency was completed by Dr. Tsukayama at the University of Florida Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. Dr. Tsukayama obtained her medical degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Loma Linda, CA. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA.

The physicians and staff of Slocum-Dickson are pleased to welcome Dr. Tsukayama to the group. She is currently accepting new pediatric patients. To schedule an appointment, please contact Dr. Tsukayama’s office at 315-798-1543.

About Slocum-Dickson Medical Group:

Slocum-Dickson Medical Group began in 1938 with three physicians. By consolidating their practices, they were able to realize the benefits of a physician-owned multi-specialty group practice to improve the quality of medical care received by the patient. Today, the group employs over 50 physicians and several hundred staff members. As the group continues to expand, the focus is still on patient-centered, physician-directed, quality care. Slocum-Dickson medical group, generations of quality care under one roof.