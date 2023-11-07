HomeNews#1 Featured StoryLWV-NAACP Mayoral Debate in Rome
LWV-NAACP Mayoral Debate in Rome

By Tom Loughlin

Rome NY – The Utica Rome Metro League of Women Voters and Rome Branch of the NAACP combined for a Mayoral debate at the historic Capitol Theater, the third rd held at the Capitol by the League since 1996. The Rome event was preceded by another NAACP cooperative production featuring Utica Mayoralty candidates, held at the Oneida County History Center.

The Rome event pitted incumbent Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo running as a Democrat and Conservative against Republican primary winner Jeffrey Lanigan. The event drew a large count of 288 theater seats filled, with standees pushing the total attendance above 300.

