Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club to Host 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration
The Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club is proud to announce its 40th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration scheduled for January 15, 2024. This commemorative event will take place at the esteemed Hart’s Hill Inn, located at 135 Clinton St, Whitesboro, NY, running from 12:00 to 2:00 PM.
For inquiries about tickets or additional information, please contact Unice Elliot-Jefferson at 315-534-4029 or via email at uelliot3@aol.com. Tickets are available for $50.00 per person or $400.00 for a table of 8. Kindly note that all tickets must be purchased in advance, and sales will conclude on January 10, 2024.
Established in 1971 in Oneida County, the Mohawk Valley Frontiers Club stands as a distinguished civic service organization committed to providing essential programs and events for the betterment of the Utica/Rome community. Our initiatives range from senior programs fostering leadership and community meals to youth-focused endeavors encompassing educational trips, presentations, internships, and developmental activities for our junior frontiers. Upholding our motto of “Service,” our dedicated members contribute tirelessly to serve the community’s needs on a daily basis.
During this momentous occasion, we will be honoring two esteemed community members for their outstanding contributions:
Marquis Phillips
Marquis Phillips, the current Codes Commissioner and Director of City Initiatives, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to our community. Graduating from Buffalo State College, his journey from a former Proctor quarterback to a sports reporter for the Observer Dispatch and later, his engagement in issue advocacy and governmental roles, exemplifies his commitment to service.
Jennifer Woodman
Jennifer Woodman, a devoted mother of three and an advocate for cancer research, holds a significant role at the Community Foundation. As a parent volunteer for the Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers, she exemplifies dedication and commitment to nurturing our youth while contributing significantly to community initiatives.
Moreover, the Friends of the Frontiers Award will be bestowed upon Alpha Kappa Alpha’s graduate chapter Nu Psi Omega. For over a century, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority has been a stalwart in advocating for Education, Health, Global Concerns, and Family. Nu Psi Omega Chapter, since its establishment in 1981, has diligently upheld the organization’s mission by actively engaging in numerous impactful activities, including scholarship programs, local school initiatives, and community revitalization projects.
We invite you to support our meaningful endeavors by making tax-free donations online at mvfrontiers.com with reference to MLK or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 712, Utica, NY 13503.
For more information about the event or our organization, visit mvfrontiers.com.