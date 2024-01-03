Governor Hochul Unveils Second Proposal of 2024 State of the State: the ‘Back to Basics’ Plan to Improve Reading Proficiency

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Fostering literacy excellence and empowering young minds are paramount to nurturing the educational journey of our state’s youngest learners. Drawing from evidence-based literacy instruction methods, our educators are able to provide a comprehensive approach that enhances literacy skills and equips learners with the tools needed for effective communication and lifelong learning. The State Education Department is working to ensure all students have the resources they need to be successful in literacy and life, no matter their learning differences. All students deserve the opportunity of a high-quality education that allows them to thrive.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr. said, “Governor Hochul’s proposed $10 million investment to support thousands of teachers in implementing the Science of Reading will enable generations of students to be strong readers, and successful citizens. SUNY is the largest training ground for and educator of New York’s teachers. We’re proud of the Science of Reading microcredential now in place at SUNY New Paltz, and we look forward to growing the program, the skills of our teachers, and the success of our students, further.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “We are pleased to support Governor Hochul’s ‘Back to Basics’ plan to elevate early literacy in New York schools by incorporating the science of reading in teacher education and ensuring that all students gain the fundamental skills they need to be proficient readers. CUNY prepares nearly a quarter of New York State’s classroom teachers, and we are committed to equipping them with the best practices to improve reading instruction, advancing educational equity in our city and state.”

NYSUT President Melinda Person said, “We know that reading unlocks worlds for children, and educators know it is a key to academic success. This is an investment in our students’ futures. By providing our educators with access to new resources and professional development, we are giving every student the opportunity to become a strong reader.”

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Reading proficiency is the cornerstone of a successful education, but most children in New York don’t meet basic reading standards by third grade. Outcomes are especially dire for the thousands of students with dyslexia, like my own daughter, who wasn’t even diagnosed until fourth grade. Countless children are not diagnosed with dyslexia until it’s too late, if they ever learn of their status. Last month, Governor Hochul took a stand for children throughout the state by signing my legislation to establish a Dyslexia and Dysgraphia Task Force, and I’m proud to stand with her today to support the transition to evidence-based reading instruction in every school. This legislation and funding will be transformational for kids throughout our great state.”

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “I commend Governor Hochul for this important proposal to help improve teacher training with regard to how reading is taught in our state. She correctly names and identifies one of the root causes of our state’s literacy crisis – the use of curricula and approaches to teaching literacy not grounded in the science of reading. I have been a staunch advocate for following the science of reading and as person with dyslexia know first-hand how important the use of evidence-based methods are. The research is clear that all students do better when teachers are trained on the science of reading and evidence-based practices are implemented with fidelity and I look forward to continuing to work with the Governor to make this the reality in New York State.”