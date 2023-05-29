The Center announces World Refugee Day celebrations for 2023

The Center (formerly the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees) invites the community to join us to celebrate World Refugee Day on Saturday June 3rd, 2023, from 12:00 to 4:00 PM at Hanna Park – Utica City Hall. An international holiday organized by the United Nations, World Refugee Day provides an opportunity to recognize and honor the courage and resilience of our refugee community. The World Refugee Day celebration includes a wide range of activities for the whole family, including culturally diverse music and dance performances, a puppet show and children’s crafts. The Utica Children’s Mobile Museum and Zoomobile will be present, as well as educational displays by the Utica Fire and Police Departments. There will also be food for purchase from a variety of local ethnic food trucks, and traditional handicrafts for sale from local artisans. Entertainment and educational displays will provide insight into refugee resettlement, the refugee experience, and the contributions refugees have made to Utica and the Mohawk Valley. The Center would like to thank our generous sponsors – Bank of Utica, Oneida Indian Nation, Chobani, CNY Arts, Upstate Caring Partners, The Fountainhead Group, Fidelis Care, and Amazon.

For more information, visit the agency’s website: http://www.thecenterutica.org.

This event is free and open to the public.

Utica’s The Center is a non-profit organization that provides services to refugees, immigrants, and Limited English Proficient (LEP) individuals. The Center’s goal is to help individuals and

families achieve independence and self-sufficiency in their new communities. Founded in 1981, The Center has resettled over 17,000 refugees in the Mohawk Valley.