Knights Templar honors Boilermaker

all photos by Sir Knight Tom Loughlin, Jr.

The Knights Templar, Utica Commandary #3, is an ancient knightly order with one-thousand-year old traditions. This year, they have given runners in the Boilermaker’s inaugural Erie Canal race a knightly sendoff. The Templars’ participation in this year’s races was done in part to honor the 200th anniversary of Knights Templar in Utica and Upstate New York. The Templars are related to the Erie/Barge Canal by a common founder, DeWitt Clinton.

In the photo below, 5K runners can be seen approaching the Templar Guard.

Members also saluted the Boilermaker management and President Mark Donovan. Pictured below are: left to right SK Carl Klossner, Past Commander of Rome Commandery 45, Commander Stuart Card, Boilermaker President Mark Donovan, Sir Knight Frank Williams and Commander Frank Fancher of Rome Commandery #45.Not in photo is photographer Sir Knight Tom Loughlin Jr, Past Commander of Utica Commandery and Chairman of the Bicentennial Celebration Committee