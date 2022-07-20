State News: Gov. Hochul Recommends Justin E. Driscoll to Serve as President and CEO of NY Power Authority

Governor Kathy Hochul today recommended Justin E. Driscoll to serve as President and CEO of the New York Power Authority. Upon appointment by the NYPA Board of Trustees and subject to confirmation by the Senate, Mr. Driscoll will continue to lead the nation’s largest state-owned electric utility.

“At a time when New York is leading the fight against climate change and rapidly transitioning to clean energy, NYPA needs strong visionary leadership at the highest level,” Governor Hochul said. “Justin Driscoll brings that expertise to lead the nation’s largest state-owned utility and harness New York’s energy resources to support our climate goals and promote economic development. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Justin to set New York on this extraordinary path forward.”

Mr. Driscoll was appointed by NYPA’s Board of Trustees to serve as Interim President and CEO in October and has since led NYPA’s continuing transition to a carbon-free electric utility in support of New York’s nation leading climate goals. The Governor’s recommendation comes after a national search and recognizes the work Mr. Driscoll has accomplished in the previous year.

NYPA Interim President and CEO Justin Driscoll said, “I am honored to have the full confidence of Governor Hochul to lead the New York Power Authority as we advance the state’s nation leading transition to a clean energy economy. With the extraordinary team of dedicated staff at NYPA and under the leadership of the Governor, New York is poised, now more than ever, to create a resilient, reliable and clean energy infrastructure for years to come.”

Mr. Driscoll previously served as chief legal officer of NYPA. Before joining NYPA, Justin was engaged in the private practice of law and represented clients that included Fortune 500 companies, governmental entities and energy companies, in complex commercial litigation and regulatory matters.

Mr. Driscoll serves on several Boards including The Alliance to Save Energy, New York City’s Urban Green Council, the Large Public Power Council, and the World Resources Institute’s Global Energy Advisory Board.

Mr. Driscoll is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C. with a bachelor’s degree from the School of Public Affairs. He received his law degree from New York Law School and attended the New York University School of Law L.L.M. Program in trade regulation.