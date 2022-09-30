Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementState News: Gov. Hochul Directs Flags to Half Staff to Honor Fallen...
AnnouncementNewsState News

State News: Gov. Hochul Directs Flags to Half Staff to Honor Fallen FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
145
FNDY EMT Alison Russo-Elling. (Photo: Huntington Now).

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 30, in honor of fallen FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling. Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Friday, September 30, and returned to full-staff following Lieutenant Russo-Elling’s funeral service.  

“We mourn the loss of Alison Russo-Elling, an EMT Lieutenant who was killed while on duty,” Governor Hochul said. “Our hearts are with her family as we honor her life and remember her as a hero. I know all New Yorkers are grateful for her service over more than two decades with FDNY and as a World Trade Center first responder.”  

Previous articlePolitics: Oneida County Clerk Candidates Debate Scheduled for Oct. 4 on ‘Talk of the Town’ (100.7 FM)
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Politics: Oneida County Clerk Candidates Debate Scheduled for Oct. 4 on...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0