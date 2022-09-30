State News: Gov. Hochul Directs Flags to Half Staff to Honor Fallen FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff on Friday, September 30, in honor of fallen FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling. Flags should be lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Friday, September 30, and returned to full-staff following Lieutenant Russo-Elling’s funeral service.

“We mourn the loss of Alison Russo-Elling, an EMT Lieutenant who was killed while on duty,” Governor Hochul said. “Our hearts are with her family as we honor her life and remember her as a hero. I know all New Yorkers are grateful for her service over more than two decades with FDNY and as a World Trade Center first responder.”