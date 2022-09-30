Politics: Oneida County Clerk Candidates Debate Scheduled for Oct. 4 on ‘Talk of the Town’ (100.7 FM)

UTICA, NY – Both candidates for Oneida County Clerk – Merima Smajic-Oren and Mary Finegan – have agreed to an hour-long debate on the Talk of the Town morning radio show next week.

The debate will take place live on-air on Talk! 100.7 FM during Talk of the Town from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Questions will be asked by Rocco LaDuca of Talk! and Joleen Ferris of WKTV NewsChannel 2.

The candidates will be asked to discuss a variety of topics, including their qualifications for Oneida County Clerk, as well as their plans to reform, modernize and revitalize the Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles if elected.

The public can listen to the debate live on a variety of platforms that morning: Tune in to 100.7 FM; go to WUTQFM.com online; or by downloading the free mobile app for Talk of the Town Utica.