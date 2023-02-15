Broadway Utica
Space themed story hour at the history center February 24, 10:30 a.m.

Rocket launches, spaceships, and trips to other planets are a few of the themes covered in this month’s story hour at the Oneida County History Center. Created in partnership with the Utica Public Library, story hour includes stories and a make-and-take activity. Kids of all ages are invited to learn about exploring space and the stars on Friday, February 24, at 10:30 a.m. . Families are encouraged to explore the “Kids Corner” of the museum before or after story time.

 

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information

