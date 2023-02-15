Raccoon tests postive for rabies in town of Whitestown

Oneida County Health Department Urges Residents to Recognize Signs of Rabies

A raccoon that was captured near the Rayhill Walking Trail off Route 840 in the Town of Whitestown has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was captured on Feb. 10, 2023 and sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing. Positive results were reported on Feb. 14. If anyone was in the area during this time and believes they or their pet had contact with this raccoon, please contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064.

Signs of rabies in animal include:

Acting strangely

Acting mad

Acting shy

Getting unusually close

Drooling or foaming from the mouth

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations. Future clinic dates, times and locations will be announced.

Health Department Officials offer the following vaccination recommendations:

All cats, dogs, and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors.

Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months old, one year, and then once every three years.

Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at https://ocgov.net/departments/health/programs-and-services/environmental-health/rabies-program/.