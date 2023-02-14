Political Activist Angela Davis to Speak at Hamilton College on Feb. 23

Clinton, N.Y.:Hamilton College’s C. Christine Johnson Voices of Color Lecture Series will present “An Evening with Angela Davis,” on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in Wellin Hall in Schambach Center on campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Well-known activist and professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, Angela Davis will speak on “Collective Accountability and Responsibility.” “An Evening with Angela Davis” is part of the college’s Voices of Color Lecture Series created to recognize Hamilton’s commitment to cultural diversity. Each year the series sponsors a lecture by an influential leader of color.

Among past Voices of Color speakers are Yusef Salaam, one of the “Exonerated Five;” Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers (UFW); renowned dance icon Judith Jamison, a former principal dancer with the Alvin Ailey Company; and Dr. Cornel West, a renowned academic and social justice advocate who currently teaches at Union Theological Seminar.

For those who would like to attend this event via Zoom, registration is required here: https://www.hamilton.edu/angeladavis

This year’s program is sponsored by the college’s Black Latinx Student Union and Center for Intersectional Feminism in addition to the Voices of Color Lecture Series.