Virtual volunteer information sessions scheduled at Empowered Pathways

Utica, NY – February 13, 2023: On Tuesday, February 28 and Wednesday, March 29,

2023 at 12:00PM and again at 6:00PM, Empowered Pathways will offer virtual

Volunteer Information Sessions for people interested in learning more about the agency’s

volunteer opportunities. Currently, more than 40 volunteers assist the agency in providing

community mediation services, family mediation, serve as panel members for the

Surrogate Decision-Making Committee Program (SDMC), and serve in many other

essential positions.

“This is an opportunity to learn more about the many volunteer opportunities with our

agency,” said Lu Blanchard, Volunteer Coordinator, “whether you are interested in

helping people resolve conflicts or serving on a panel that helps people with intellectual

disabilities gain access to medical care or spurring a donation drive for the women in our

WERC program we have opportunities for everyone.” Blanchard explained that we will

host a 30-hour Basic Mediation training in May 2023 and are looking for prospective

participants to become new volunteer mediators.

For more information or to register for a session, please call 315-724-1718 ext. 150

(please leave message with phone #) or email info@empoweredpathwayscny.org.

The mission of Empowered Pathways is to help people create self-directed solutions and

move forward with their lives through education, advocacy, and empowerment.

Information and volunteer opportunities can be found http://www.empoweredpathwayscny.org.

