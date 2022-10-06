Release: Stone Presbyterian Church in Clinton Announces ‘Fair Trade Shop’ Fall/Holiday Hours

Clinton, NY — Jewelry plays a part in making moments: friendships, proposals, trips, relationships. Jewelry’s there! Add one of these beauties, handcrafted by artisans around the world and feel connected to the people who craft for a living.

Turkana glass, bone and hand-shaped and dyed clay beads come together to create these unique earrings with ethnic appeal, handmade by artisans in Kenya. Pair with the matching necklace for an all-over ethnic flair!

These and MANY, MANY more uniquely handcrafted gift items from 36 different countries can be found at our FAIR TRADE SHOP, STONE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 8 SO. PARK ROW, CLINTON. Our regular hours are 10am to 4pm every Thursday, SECOND SATURDAYS , plus every Saturday between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Purchasing fair trade items ensures artisans and small farmers fair wages and healthy working conditions, providing dignity, sustainable development and hope to marginalized people. LET US BE YOUR GO-TO GIFT SHOP! Visit us at https://buildingstonesshoppe. square.site or www.facebook.com/ buildingstonesfairtradeshoppe .