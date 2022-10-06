Local: Sen. Joe Griffo Announces Construction Grants for Public Libraries

New York State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, announced today that several public libraries in his district will be receiving library construction grant funds. The grants come from $34 million in capital funds that were included in the 2020-21 State Budget for public library construction projects.

Grants awarded to libraries in the 47th Senate District include:

Dunham Public Library (76 Main St., Whitesboro): $323,625 for the rehabilitation of Dunham House, including a bay window, toilet room, kitchenette, office dividing wall, IT and electrical.

Mid York Library System (1600 Lincoln Ave., Utica): $19,209 to upgrade security-monitoring system, modify an exterior portion of the building and to purchase and install system broadband network equipment.

Utica Public Library (303 Genesee St., Utica): $13,190 to upgrade fire detection/alarm system with new smoke detectors, fire alarms and supporting infrastructure.

Waterville Public Library (206 White St., Waterville): $24,024 to rehabilitate, seal and insulate failed windows in the main library room and install touchless automatic door openers for the main entrance.

Hepburn Library of Norfolk (1 Hepburn St., Norfolk): $68,789 to repoint stonework on portions of the exterior of the building, upgrade security system and replace upstairs heaters.

Lowville Free Library (5387 Dayan St., Lowville): $8,784 for the removal and replacement of a damaged boiler and air conditioning condenser with high efficiency models.

Norwood Public Library (1 Morton St., Norwood): $10,605 to increase energy efficiency and to pursue a greener energy alternative by installing solar panels on the library’s roof.

“Our public libraries play a critically important role as centers of learning, culture and civic activity in many communities throughout the region,” Sen. Griffo said. “However, it can be difficult to afford the necessary upgrades and renovations that these buildings may need. This funding will help libraries throughout my district undertake a variety of improvements and projects that will help them to flourish for years to come.”