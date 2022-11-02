Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementRelease: M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Fund Awards $50,000 to Support Ukrainian Resettlement...
spot_img
AnnouncementNewsLocal News

Release: M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Fund Awards $50,000 to Support Ukrainian Resettlement Efforts

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
64
Submitted photo.

M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) of the Community Foundation has awarded $50,000 to The Center to support Ukrainian individuals and families resettling in the Utica area. The funds will provide basic needs and personal items to the refugees seeking assistance. Formerly known as The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, The Center offers a variety of services to newcomers and non-native English-speaking residents of the Mohawk Valley region.

Center officials say the grant will help families with rent, food, and household expenses such as furniture, and immigration and citizenship expenses.

“The support from M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund for Ukrainian relief and resettlement will be instrumental to assist newly arriving families with essential services and programs that ensure that basic needs such as housing, food, and household goods are provided, as well as critical immigration services necessary for individuals arriving in the United States under humanitarian parole,” said Shelly Callahan, executive director at The Center. “The families are so appreciative of the willingness of the community to welcome and support them during an unimaginable crisis.” 

The MTPT Fund was established at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in 2007 with the mission to provide continued support for the Mohawk Valley community. Since then, MTPT has awarded more than $4 million to a broad range of nonprofit organizations.

“Immigrants and refugees that have resettled in our area over the years add diversity that makes our community so amazing and unique from any other,” said David Manzelmann, M&T Bank Utica market president. “This recent grant was extremely important to our advisory committee because not only will it help our new neighbors and friends to become independent and self-sufficient as soon as possible, it will also continue the legacy and commitment that our city has to welcoming all.”

Previous article
State: Gov. Hochul/Chuck Schumer Announce Major Semiconductor Supply Company to Build $319M Facility in Genesee County
Next article
Arts: Hamilton College Theatre Department Presents William Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

State: Gov. Hochul Recognizes Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone for Exceptional...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0