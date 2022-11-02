Release: M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Fund Awards $50,000 to Support Ukrainian Resettlement Efforts

M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund (MTPT) of the Community Foundation has awarded $50,000 to The Center to support Ukrainian individuals and families resettling in the Utica area. The funds will provide basic needs and personal items to the refugees seeking assistance. Formerly known as The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, The Center offers a variety of services to newcomers and non-native English-speaking residents of the Mohawk Valley region.

Center officials say the grant will help families with rent, food, and household expenses such as furniture, and immigration and citizenship expenses.

“The support from M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Charitable Fund for Ukrainian relief and resettlement will be instrumental to assist newly arriving families with essential services and programs that ensure that basic needs such as housing, food, and household goods are provided, as well as critical immigration services necessary for individuals arriving in the United States under humanitarian parole,” said Shelly Callahan, executive director at The Center. “The families are so appreciative of the willingness of the community to welcome and support them during an unimaginable crisis.”

The MTPT Fund was established at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties in 2007 with the mission to provide continued support for the Mohawk Valley community. Since then, MTPT has awarded more than $4 million to a broad range of nonprofit organizations.

“Immigrants and refugees that have resettled in our area over the years add diversity that makes our community so amazing and unique from any other,” said David Manzelmann, M&T Bank Utica market president. “This recent grant was extremely important to our advisory committee because not only will it help our new neighbors and friends to become independent and self-sufficient as soon as possible, it will also continue the legacy and commitment that our city has to welcoming all.”