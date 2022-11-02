Arts: Hamilton College Theatre Department Presents William Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’

Clinton, NY — The Hamilton College Theatre Department presents their fall mainstage production, “Measure for Measure,” written by William Shakespeare and directed by Craig Latrell. Performances are Thursday, Nov. 3rd-5th and Nov. 9th-12th at 7:30 pm, and Sat., Nov. 12th at 2:00 pm, in the Romano Theatre in Kennedy Center for Theatre and Studio Arts.

“To whom should I complain?”

Professor Craig Latrell directs Hamilton College students in Shakespeare’s play about political discord, morality, authenticity, and a woman’s right to control her body which continues to resonate today.

$4 student/$6 campus community and seniors/$10 general

Information at 315-869-4969

Purchase tickets ( https://hamilton.universitytickets.com/?cid=169 )

For more information call the box office at (315) 859-4969 or visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts .