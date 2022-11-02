Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementArts: Hamilton College Theatre Department Presents William Shakespeare’s 'Measure for Measure'
spot_img
AnnouncementArt

Arts: Hamilton College Theatre Department Presents William Shakespeare’s ‘Measure for Measure’

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
67
Photograph of Act 5, Scene 1 of "Measure for Measure." (Photo: The British Library).

Clinton, NY — The Hamilton College Theatre Department presents their fall mainstage production, “Measure for Measure,” written by William Shakespeare and directed by Craig Latrell.  Performances are Thursday, Nov. 3rd-5th and Nov. 9th-12th at 7:30 pm, and Sat., Nov. 12th at 2:00 pm, in the Romano Theatre in Kennedy Center for Theatre and Studio Arts.

“To whom should I complain?”

Professor Craig Latrell directs Hamilton College students in Shakespeare’s play about political discord, morality, authenticity, and a woman’s right to control her body which continues to resonate today.

$4 student/$6 campus community and seniors/$10 general

Information at 315-869-4969

Purchase tickets (https://hamilton.universitytickets.com/?cid=169)

For more information call the box office at (315) 859-4969 or visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.

Previous article
Release: M&T Bank/Partners Trust Bank Fund Awards $50,000 to Support Ukrainian Resettlement Efforts
Next article
State: Gov. Hochul Recognizes Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone for Exceptional Valor
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

State: Gov. Hochul Recognizes Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone for Exceptional...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0