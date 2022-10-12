Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementRelease: Announcing Support for National Guard Serving Overseas
Announcement

Release: Announcing Support for National Guard Serving Overseas

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
112
Assemblywoman Buttenschon. (Photo: New York State Assembly).

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, the Utica Comets, and the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center will hold a news conference on Thursday October 13th at 10am in the front lobby of the Adirondack Bank Center /Utica Memorial Auditorium to announce an effort to support members of the New York State National Guard who will be serving overseas this holiday season.

“Thanks to the Utica Comets, we will have donation bins available starting with the Comet’s home opener on October 17th. We are asking our community to donate non-perishable snacks and goodies to send to our National Guard Service men and women who will be a long way from home during the holidays. I am also pleased to partner with the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center and local VFW’s and American Legions in this effort” said Buttenschon.

Previous article
Release: ‘Elf the Musical’ To Play at The Stanley Theatre in Utica, November 16-17
Next article
Regional: Local Mammography Van Offers Screening for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Release: Engelbert’s Jewelers, Inc. Celebrates 115 Years in Business with Special...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0