Release: Announcing Support for National Guard Serving Overseas

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, the Utica Comets, and the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center will hold a news conference on Thursday October 13th at 10am in the front lobby of the Adirondack Bank Center /Utica Memorial Auditorium to announce an effort to support members of the New York State National Guard who will be serving overseas this holiday season.

“Thanks to the Utica Comets, we will have donation bins available starting with the Comet’s home opener on October 17th. We are asking our community to donate non-perishable snacks and goodies to send to our National Guard Service men and women who will be a long way from home during the holidays. I am also pleased to partner with the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center and local VFW’s and American Legions in this effort” said Buttenschon.