Regional: Local Mammography Van Offers Screening for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SYRACUSE, NY (October 12, 2022) — The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program is kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with screening events to help women get up to date with their mammograms.

“Screening mammography numbers are starting to rebound from the pandemic, which caused women to put off such services as breast cancer screening. But in some underserved areas, these numbers remain low. Our mobile mammography van goes into areas that are underserved, areas where there is less access to breast cancer screening, and is providing mammography in a safe and personable environment.,” said Dr. Lisa Lai, Breast Surgeon with Upstate’s Breast Care Center.

The Upstate Mobile Mammography Program is holding the following events:

October 13th at the Spanish Action League in Syracuse

October 17th at the Parish Public Library

October 18th at Adirondack High School in Boonville

October 25th at the Southwest Community Center in Syracuse

October 27th at the New Hartford Public Library

October 28th at the Syracuse OnCenter

The Upstate Mammogram Van serves women age 40 years and older, with or without insurance. A mobile mammography van is a great option for women who prefer to get a mammogram in a location other than a hospital or breast screening center. The van has the same state-of-the-art screening technology found in a clinic setting and images are read by licensed radiologists. The van has a reception area, a changing area, a nursing exam room, and an imaging room.

“Transportation, lack of insurance and cost continue to be barriers to breast cancer screening. Upstate’s mobile mammography van works with community organizations to address this problem by bringing screening right to the women, where they live and work. The van also works with programs that can help uninsured women who are eligible get screened at no cost,” said Dr. Lai.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women in New York State. Each year, nearly 16,000 women in NYS are newly diagnosed with breast cancer and about 2,500 die from the disease.

Call 315-464-2588, or visit us at www.upstate.edu/noexcuses for more information or to request an appointment.