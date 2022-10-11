Regional: The Family Counseling Center Recognizes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

[Gloversville, NY] The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County and its staff are participating in several activities around Fulton County in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic Violence Awareness Month was launched in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organization working on domestic violence issues while raising awareness for the issue. The Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County, housed at The Family Counseling Center has been a part of the organization since 1982 and continues to work daily with domestic abuse survivors as they work to build a healthy life.

Every October, during national Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The National Network to End Domestic Violence hosts a national Week of Action. The Week of Action will be held October 17-23, 2022 with individuals, advocates, and communities encouraged to take action and help domestic violence. Wednesday, October 19th is the Day of Giving. If you would like to donate to the Domestic Violence Program of Fulton County, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.

The Domestic Violence Program at The Family Counseling Center serves victims and survivors of domestic violence in and outside of Fulton County. The program houses survivors at a 9-bed safe house in an undisclosed location in the county. Staff provide vital support to clients in the forms of advocacy, safety planning, information, referrals, and accompaniment to appointments. The program maintains a 24-hour confidential hotline providing immediate aid and resources to those who call.

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence and domestic abuse are coercive, controlling behaviors affecting people in all communities regardless of age, gender, ability, sexual orientation, ethnicity or economic standing. It can include physical violence but also emotional, verbal, financial, and sexual abuse.

How to Acquire Help

The Family Counseling Center’s Domestic Violence program provides support to those seeking a safe space and support as they begin to advocate for themselves, breaking the cycle of violence in their lives. Staff provide advocacy, transportation, counseling, support, legal aid referrals, and more. The agency’s 24-hour confidential hotline can be reached at 518.725.5300. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1.800.799.7233.

Out in the Community

Staff from the Center’s Domestic Violence Program will be out in the community on October 20, 2022 at the Trunk or Treat festivities hosted in partnership with the Mental Health Association of Fulton and Montgomery Counties.The event will be held on October 20, 2022 at 307 Meadow Street in Johnstown from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

October 20th is also Wear Purple Day. Purple is the recognized color to bring awareness to Domestic Violence.

Resources:

The Family Counseling Center:

o 24-Hour Hotline: 518.725.5300

o https://www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org/domestic-violence-program/

National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

o https://ncadv.org/2022DVAM

Love is Respect – focused on teen dating violence

o https://www.loveisrespect.org/

National Domestic Violence Hotline

o 1.800.799.7233

o https://www.thehotline.org/

National Network to End Domestic Violence

o https://nnedv.org/content/week-action-2022/

The Family Counseling Center of Fulton County has been serving the community since 1976 and ensures a broad range of superior, quality, evidence-based, behavioral support and social services to the community. The Center is licensed by the New York State Office of Mental Health, providing services to children as young as five years old. For more information about the Family Counseling Center, its services, or how you can become a volunteer, please go to www.thefamilycounselingcenter.org.