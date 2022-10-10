Release: Excellus BCBS Again Receives High Plan Ratings from Medicare

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its 2023 quality ratings. Excellus BCBS again achieved some of the highest ratings in the state and the nation for quality performance in clinical care and outstanding service to its Medicare members.

CMS awarded Excellus BCBS’s Medicare Advantage HMO plans a 5-star rating. This is the second year in a row Excellus BCBS has received the highest rating possible from Medicare. For the seventh consecutive year Excellus BCBS’s Medicare Part D prescription drug plan received a 5-star rating.

Additionally, the health plan’s Medicare PPO plans earned 4 stars.

For more than a decade Excellus BCBS Medicare plans have consistently received above average quality ratings (4 stars or higher).

“Our ratings are a testament to our health plan’s commitment to the health and experience of our Medicare members,” said Sharon Palmiter, vice president for population health strategic programs at Excellus BCBS.

Star ratings measure a variety of health benchmarks, including how a Medicare member’s chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure are being managed; whether Medicare members are receiving their preventive screenings and vaccines; and whether the plan is teaching members about correctly taking their medications as prescribed. Member satisfaction and experience with the health plan and its providers are also important measures in the overall quality ratings.

“No health plan can reach this level of quality care without a real commitment to partnering with local health care providers,” said Stephen Cohen, MD, senior vice president and corporate medical director for Excellus BCBS. “Working together, especially through the ongoing challenges brought on by the pandemic, our providers delivered quality care to our Medicare members. These ratings reflect our passion and commitment to help people in our communities live healthier and more secure lives through access to high-quality, affordable health care.”

Health plan employees continually work to assure Medicare members’ needs are met by delivering quality programs and service. One example: Our clinical pharmacists reach out to members to perform a comprehensive review of their prescriptions to assure they are taking the right medications, at the right time, and in the right way. They will also help identify opportunities to help reduce prescription drug costs and out-of-pocket expenses. The ability of the pharmacy team to work directly with members and develop personalized options helps improve quality of care.

“We look forward to driving continued excellence in health care quality and experience for our Medicare members in 2023 and beyond,” said Palmiter.

To learn more about Medicare Star Ratings and Excellus BCBS Medicare plans visit: ExcellusforMedicare.com.

